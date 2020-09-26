Woman found fatally shot inside SUV in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a SUV on Cedars of Lebanon Road Saturday morning.
Police said based on surveillance footage, the victim and an unknown male arrived together in a light colored Dodge SUV prior to the shooting just before 7 a.m.
The suspect then drove away in the SUV and left the woman in a parking lot.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This is a developing story.
