Woman found fatally shot inside SUV in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a SUV on Cedars of Lebanon Road Saturday morning.

Police said based on surveillance footage, the victim and an unknown male arrived together in a light colored Dodge SUV prior to the shooting just before 7 a.m.

The suspect then drove away in the SUV and left the woman in a parking lot.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story.

