Woman found shot dead in vacant Hattiesburg lot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A woman has been found in a vacant lot, deceased, “from an apparent gunshot wound,” Hattiesburg Police say.

Officers made the discovery after receiving a call around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they went to check on a disturbance at the 400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.

Police have arrested a man and tell us that “a male suspect, who was in a relationship with the victim, was taken into custody across the street in the 100 block of Ruby Avenue.”

Police have not yet named the woman, but say the suspect is Billy Lester, 31, of Hattiesburg.

Lester is charged with first-degree murder and has been transported to the Forrest County Jail.

