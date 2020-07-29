Woman hit and killed while trying to retrieve phone during Facebook Live

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on I-55 while trying to retrieve her cell phone Tuesday night.
The accident, which was captured on Facebook Live, happened around 9:00 p.m. on I-55 S. near Briarwood Drive.
During a Facebook Live, 26-year-old Ashlee Sims was singing in a car when her phone fell out of the window and onto the interstate.
Police said Sims tried to retrieve her phone, but she was hit by the vehicle. She died from her injuries at the scene.
Out of respect for the family, WJTV 12 News will not share the Facebook Live video.
