Woman hit, killed by car in Oakville laid to rest

OAKVILLE, Mo. – Jennifer Marr, the woman who was hit and killed last week when she got out of her vehicle on Telegraph Road was laid to rest Friday. Her community came out to show their love and support for her.

The 46-year-old mom of three was hit by a car on the morning of Friday, October 9 when she got out of her vehicle. She died from her injuries.

The accident happened at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Greymonte Estates Drive.

People wore red and white, the colors of her favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and lined the streets near her church.

“Jen was the greatest person ever. Never a dull moment. Devoted to her family. Devoted to this parish and devoted to everybody here,” family friend Craig Sanders said.

At this point, it is not clear why she got out of her vehicle, but when she did she was hit by a car driven by a 38-year-old man.

He was treated for minor injuries and cooperated with police.

Students from the Queen of All Saints school lined up between the school and sports fields to honor Jennifer.

“There’s no one in the parish that she didn’t touch in some way or another,” Sanders said. “She’s just a fantastic person.”

Two of her children, a 13 and 10-year-old go to the school. Her 15-year-old son is a freshman at Vianney.

“Those kids were her life,” Sanders said. “We as people from the church and people of faith will be here to help the kids and keep their dreams alive.”

Jen’s prayer:

“Our friends, opening day in heaven, the cardinals played her game, o the stadium she would come, until all the cheering was done, once on earth, but now in heaven.

Give her this day, her friends dressed in red. Who we hope she’ll remember, and who have come to remember her and the memories she’s left us.

And lead us not into denial, but deliver us to celebrate her.

For this was Jen, a mother, a friend, and an avid fan. Amen.”