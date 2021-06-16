Woman hopes new restaurant will become a legacy for her family

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a grand opening was held for a new restaurant in Flowood.

The owner of Not Just a Burger is Karen Hill. She said the restaurant is a family-run business that makes everything from scratch.

“I was overwhelmed with joy to see all the people that came out and support, even from the old restaurants, and I got some customers in the building now that have followed me from every restaurant that I have owned,” Hill said.

Like many small business owners, the pandemic made it difficult for Hill to open the restaurant. She said social media helped spread the word.

“We have a lot of followers, I mean a lot of followers, and people post about us on their Instagram and on Facebook. And we survived this pandemic, and I thank God for that.”

Hill’s family will be working with her throughout the summer to help with the launch of the new restaurant. She said the goal is to turn this restaurant into a franchise to leave a legacy for her family.