Woman hurt after ATV accident in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured Saturday night after an ATV accident in Warren County. According to the Vicksburg Post, the woman was ejected from the ATV after it overturned near the intersection of Shell Beach Road and Eagle Lake Road around 10:00 p.m.

The woman, who was not identified, was a passenger on the ATV. She was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment, and she was later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The woman has non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the ATV was not injured, according to Warren County deputies.