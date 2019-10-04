Woman identified in fatal crash on I-55

Byram, Miss (WJTV) – A thirty-nine-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on I-55 in Byram Thursday.

LaToya Tomicka Beck of Summit lost her life in a three-vehicle accident on a busy stretch of I-55 south.

That particular part of I-55 is heavy with merging traffic and construction. Beck was killed and three others were injured in the construction zone. Traffic was backed up for hours while responders worked the scene

Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson says it’s one of the most difficult scenes he has worked. He posted a message on Facebook thanking people for their patience and for recognizing what a difficult situation it was.