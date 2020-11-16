Woman in critical condition after shooting on Revere Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times on Sunday, November 15. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Revere Street.
According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect or motive in this case.
