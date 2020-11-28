Woman in custody for drive-by shooting in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been arrested for a drive-by shooting that occurred on Friday, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 2230 Grove Street around 3:30 p.m. in response to the shooting.

The suspect, Akeyah Daniels, 26, turned herself in to Vicksburg Police officers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 28. She was arrested at the police station.

Daniels faces one count of drive-by shooting and will be held without bond until her initial appearance.

