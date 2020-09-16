Woman in stable condition after being shot on Bailey Ave. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Bailey Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15.
Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital. At last check, she was listed in stable condition.
Investigators believe the victim was shot after having an argument with another woman. There’s no word on if the suspect is in custody.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ohio woman looking for ‘angel’ who prayed with her after she collapsed
- Jackson police search for Terry Road burglary suspect
- Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath
- Damage reported in Jackson County from Hurricane Sally
- Two suspects extradited in connection to Jackson murder investigation