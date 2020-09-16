Severe Weather Tools

Woman in stable condition after being shot on Bailey Ave. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Bailey Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15.

Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital. At last check, she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the victim was shot after having an argument with another woman. There’s no word on if the suspect is in custody.

