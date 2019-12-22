Woman injured after being shot in attempted robbery on Raymond Road

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery and shooting that left a female wounded along the 1500 block of Raymond Road.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday night when the victim was approached after exiting her vehicle by an armed male and female who demanded her purse.

The male then fired shots after the victim refused to give up her belongings and fled the scene.

She was wounded in the upper torso and was transported by private vehicle to the local hospital.

According to JPD, her condition has been listed as critical but stable.

