JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night following an argument.

Police began investigating after the victim was brought to the hospital in a private car.

Police said the shooting happened on Dixie Drive after the victim and her roommate got into an argument.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening.

No names have been released at this time. There is no word if any arrests have been made.