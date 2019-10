MADISON COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Madison County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said around 8:45 pm, a 2015 Dodge Dart left the roadway and overturned before colliding with a tree along Highway 17, near Simpson Road.

Frederica Johnson,42, of Canton was identified as the driver in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.