Woman killed by boyfriend to be laid to rest in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, will be laid to rest in Claiborne County on Saturday.

Sheriff Frank Davis said 21-year-old Quawanda Hicks was found dead the day after Christmas on the side of Willow Road. She was reportedly shot.

“We’re just praying for the family, praying that God continues to bless and heal them, and I know that he will do that,” said Reverend Johnny Hughes, First Missionary Baptist Church. Hicks’ funeral will be held at Hughes’ church.

Her boyfriend, Darion Hill, is wanted for her murder. Sheriff Davis said Hill is considered armed and dangerous.