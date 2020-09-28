Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 18 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning.
Investigators said the crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Highway 18 near Siwell Road. A truck collided with the rear of the sedan. The driver of the sedan, 79-year-old Kathryn Cummings, died from her injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order
- Multiple Microsoft services down across U.S.
- 50 cities facing more extreme heat in 2020
- NYT report indicates Trump paid Ivanka $747,622 in consulting fees, then deducted them from taxes
- 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed to all U.S. states