Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 18 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning.

Investigators said the crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Highway 18 near Siwell Road. A truck collided with the rear of the sedan. The driver of the sedan, 79-year-old Kathryn Cummings, died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: