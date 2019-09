JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman is killed in a crash involving a motorcycle, Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on I-20 Eastbound near Gallatin Street.

Police said the woman riding a motorcycle crashed when a car got too close and she lost control.

The driver of the car left the scene. Police believe the car could possible be a Ford.

Police have not identified the woman who died.

The crash is still under investigation.