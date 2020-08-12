Woman killed in crash on MS 43 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Madison County. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on MS 43 north of Sharon.
According to MHP, a 2009 Buick Enclave was being drive by Cleo Chester of Sharon. Investigators said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
Chester died at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle. Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is under investigation.
