Woman killed during hit and run on I-55 E. Frontage Road

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating a deadly hit and run involving a pedestrian. The incident happened Sunday, September 12, just after 4:30 a.m. on I-55 E. Frontage Road near Mendell Davis Road.

Investigators later identified the victim has Raven Coffey, 23, They said she was struck by a vehicle traveling on the East Frontage Road.

Deputies discovered Coffey was allegedly having vehicle trouble on I-55 southbound, which caused her to leave the vehicle to seek help.

The driver responsible for the incident left the scene, and there is no information about the identity of the driver or a vehicle description.

If anyone has information about the deadly hit and run, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (601) 974-2914.

