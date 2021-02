RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One lady is dead following a hit-and-run Friday night on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County, outside of Flowood.

Rankin County deputies say they received the call just before 7 p.m. The woman was headed South in the North bound bike lane on foot.

After the collision she was transported to a local hospital where she passed away form her injuries.

At this time there is no suspect.