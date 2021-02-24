Woman killed in single-car crash in Sharkey County

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died following a single-car crash Tuesday night in Sharkey County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to the scene along U.S. Highway 61 just after 9:00 p.m. Investigators said a Buick LaCross was traveling north when the driver left the roadway and flipped several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation.