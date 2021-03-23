Woman killed, man injured during shooting in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police are investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured during a shooting. The incident happened just before 9:30 Monday night.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Railroad Avenue for a reported shooting, and they discovered the two victims.

One victim, Lakiya Garrett, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Demario Wilson, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time. If anyone has any information about the shooting, contact Crystal Springs police at 601-892-2121.