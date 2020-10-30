Woman killed on Monterey Street after argument over suspect’s keys, says JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed during an argument over keys. Investigators said the shooting happened just after 8:30 Thursday night on Monterey Street.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim, 26-year-old Victoria Hollingsworth, was shot in the head by Otis Singleton, after the two got into an argument over the suspect’s keys. Officer Brown said Singleton used an assault style rifle during the shooting.

Singleton was arrested and charged with murder. This is the City of Jackson’s 109th homicide of 2020.

LATEST STORIES: