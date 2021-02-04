Woman loses clothing store after fiery car crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boarded door, caution tape and small items from the store surrounds what was going to be Klothes Kloset. Kimberly Rushing was preparing for the boutique’s grand opening on Saturday, February 6.

However, that all changed Monday when Jackson police were chasing a driver on Ellis Avenue. He lost control, ran off the road and crashed into a Boost Mobile store. The fire from the vehicle caused Boost Mobile and Klothes Kloset to catch on fire. Rushing said when she got the call about the fire, her heart sank.

Rushing said she salvaged what she could from the store, but most of it was too damaged or looted. A close friend who’s also the boutique’s interior designer is trying to help. She’s starting a GoFundMe to help Rushing start over.

Rushing said she is appreciative of the donations and said this will not be it for her.