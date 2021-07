HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway at 19096 Midway Road in Terry.

Deputies said an elderly female and white male of unknown age were discovered with gunshots wounds at the location after deputies responded for a welfare check.

Death investigation underway at 19096 Midway Rd. in Terry. Elderly white female and white male (unknown age) discovered with gunshots wounds at this location after deputies responded for a welfare check. Investigation is ongoing. — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) July 26, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.