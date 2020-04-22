Woman missing from Hattiesburg since March

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police said Zandria Adams, 19, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on March 3, 2020, in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway.

Adams told her family goodbye and left her home.

She was last seen wearing blue jean capri pants, a white shirt, blue jean jacket, and black athletic shoes with her hair pulled back.

If you have any information pertaining to her whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.