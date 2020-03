VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department released information regarding the disappearance of Jimmie Michelle Chapman.

Chapman, 44, last known address is 1905 Baldwin Ferry Road in Vicksburg.

According to police, she was last seen on March 22, 2020, in the Clay Street area.

If you have any information about Ms. Chapman, you are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.