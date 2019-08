The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing woman.

Dianne Richardson McMorris is 60 years old, standing at 5’2 and weighs 122 pounds.

She was last seen on August 19 by a family member.

McMorris could be in a 2003 Ford Focus Grey; Tag LPI-447.

(The car resembles this picture )

Anyone with information, please contact Lincoln County Sheriffs Office at 601-833-5231