

Woman plans to sue JPD; claims she was held at gunpoint by commander

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Abby Robinson & Associates Law Firm PLLC announced a Jackson police officer plans to sue the City of Jackson, along with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Chief James Davis.

Officer Martha Dee claimed her then Commander Donald Gater held her at gunpoint at the Jackson Police Department (JPD) in April 2019.

In documents provided by the law firm, Dee stated she filed a complaint with JPD. She said Chief Davis allowed Gater to retire instead of arresting or suspending him.

On Tuesday, Robinson held a news conference to announce she is representing other Jackson police officers who claim there is corruption in the department.

