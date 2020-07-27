Woman reported missing in Bolivar County

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Aerial Antwanette Harris was last seen on July 1, 2020, around 10:30 p.m. at the Double Quick service station on Main Street in Rosedale. Investigators said she was walking with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Ford, in an unknown direction.

Authorities said Harris, who also goes by the name ‘Wankie,’ was wearing a white sports bra, blue jogging pants and black Jordan’s shoes.

According to her family, Harris suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If you know where Harris is located, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office at 662-843-5378 or the Cleveland-Bolivar County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

