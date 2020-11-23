Woman shot and killed on Pocahontas Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Sunday, November 22.
The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pocahontas Avenue. Police said there are no suspects or motive at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
