Woman shot and killed on Pocahontas Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Sunday, November 22.

The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pocahontas Avenue. Police said there are no suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

