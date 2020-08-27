Woman shot and killed outside Jackson motel room

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot an killed outside a motel room late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of I-55 North just before midnight.

According to police, the victim was shot in the upper body. She was found unresponsive outside a motel room and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no motive or suspect at this time.

