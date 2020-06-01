Woman shot and killed outside W. Northside Drive gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of W. Northside Drive. Police said shots were fired at a local gas station, and a woman was injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. She later died from her injury.

Police believe a fight in the parking lot led up to the shooting. They said the victim was not directly involved in the incident.

According to JPD, a possible suspect lead has been obtained.