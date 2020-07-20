Woman shot at Studio 7 motel in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Studio 7 motel on I-55 North.
According to investigators, the victim, Amber Yates, was shot once in the hand and grazed on the right side of her head.
A witness identified the suspect as Michael Johnson. He denied any involvement in the shooting.
Police said Yates was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bahamas bans US tourist travel due to coronavirus concerns
- Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child
- AP says it will capitalize Black but not white
- Children’s experts: Don’t miss pediatric visits during pandemic
- Copiah County Medical Center to distribute masks