Woman shot at Studio 7 motel in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Studio 7 motel on I-55 North.

According to investigators, the victim, Amber Yates, was shot once in the hand and grazed on the right side of her head.

A witness identified the suspect as Michael Johnson. He denied any involvement in the shooting.

Police said Yates was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

