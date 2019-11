The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot inside a car.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot inside a car.

The shooting happened on Lake Forest Drive just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman and three others were inside a car when a firearm discharged. At last check, the woman was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are questioning the three other people inside the car to find out what led up to the shooting.