Woman shot, killed during grocery store robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Saturday, to find a woman clinging to life after being shot.

The robbery happened at Steelman Grocery Store at the 600 block of Eastside Avenue, just before 6 p.m.

The woman later died at the hospital, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

The investigation is ongoing as of Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the sedan in which the suspect(s) got away.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.