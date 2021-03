JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. at Black’s Food Market on West Capitol Street at O Ferrell Avenue. The victim has not been identified at this time.

BREAKING🚨 A woman is dead at the Blacks Food Marking on O’ferrel Ave after being shot. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/s6ZsbNLZe9 — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) March 30, 2021

There’s no word on a suspect or motive in this case.