Woman shot multiple times, found dead at Sykes Park Manor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 Friday morning at Sykes Park Manor on Sykes Road.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, officers responded and found a woman lying in the parking lot. She was shot multiple times.

A witness told officers that some type of commotion was heard just minutes before the shooting. A man, who officers believe was present at the time of the incident, has been detained for questioning.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Katie Ann Handy.

So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive remains unknown.