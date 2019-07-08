Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Woman Starts Organization To Help Students in College

GOING TO COLLEGE CAN BE REALLY EXPENSIVE AND SOMETIMES SEEM IMPOSSIBLE. ALMOST A YEAR AGO JESSICA LOYLD WAS PREPARING HER DAUGHTER FOR COLLEGE, THEN REALIZED HOW EXPENSIVE IT WAS.

“We were on our way to drop my daughter off at school and I just got thinking about how expensive it is to set a child up in a dorm. then I thought about the students that doesn’t have the type of support that my child may have. It’s an organization that I founded last year. as a matter of fact, just August of last year.” Jessica said.

THAT’S WHEN SHE SAW A NEED TO HELP COLLEGE STUDENTS AND STARTED AN ORGANIZATION CALLED THE VILLIAGE…BRIDGING THE GAP TO THE FUTURE. MONTHY, THIS ORGANIZATION SENDS STUDENTS MONEY THROUGH CASH APP OR PAYPAL.

“What I was going to do was go down the list of students and deposit something into their cash app. just to give them something to say hey I know it’s hard I know it’s tough.” Jessica Said.

THE FOUNDER SAYS SHE HAS 18 STUDENTS AND THAT ORGANIZATION IS LOOKING TO FILL TWO MORE SLOTS BEFORE THE SCHOOL YEAR STARTS.

