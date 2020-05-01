Woman, teen shot and killed outside Natchez apartment complex

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A young woman and a 16-year-old boy were shot and killed while sitting in a parked car outside a Natchez apartment complex. The shooting happened Friday morning around 1:50 a.m. at the Kenny Graves Apartment Complex on U.S. 61 North.

Authorities identified the victims as 18-year-old Jamesia Brown and 16-year-old Cameron Jones. Their bodies were taken to the State Crime Lab for autopsies.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten told the Natchez Democrat that the woman was shot in the chest. The teen was shot in the head.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000.