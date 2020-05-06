Woman visits mother outside Holmes Co. nursing home window

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV)–We are updating you on woman at a Holmes County nursing home battling coronavirus. Clara Williams visited her mom Tuesday.

Just week, we told you about 68-year-old Mary Williams.

We learned Clara cares about her so much.

No visitors are allowed inside so Clara visited her mom from a window outside of Lexington Manor Senior Care.

“Oh, you do got a roommate, Mother’s Day Sunday,” said Clara.

Clara stayed in good spirits, bringing words of encouragement to her mother.

“I see now you’re looking good and everything,” said Clara. “I know it’s hard for you to breathe and stuff, all you got to do is hold on. You going to get through it.”

Clara is finally finding a way to see her mom.

“I feel a whole lot better now that I’ve done came,” said Clara. “Now that I know I can come to the window now because I’ve been stressing myself out.”

It’s been an emotional day for Clara and her family, as they pray for Mary to get well.

We are thinking about Mary Williams and everyone fighting this aggressive virus.

So many of you have been wondering about cases at nursing homes. I asked the Mississippi State Department of Health if they would release a list of nursing homes with covid-19 cases and deaths to go along with the other COVID-19 data on their web site.

The health department said they are not providing the names of long-term care facilities with cases and that those facilities that do have an outbreak have notified family members as needed.