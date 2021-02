HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 37-year-old Crystal Gattford of Hattiesburg. She is wanted for questioning in an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Sims Road, at L & A Contracting Company.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.