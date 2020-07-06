Woman wanted for credit fraud in Hattiesburg

Breaking News
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a woman in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

Victoria McDonald, 22, is wanted for conspiracy to commit a felony in the ongoing investigation dealing with stolen credit cards and the purchasing of items from Strickland’s Furniture.

Victoria McDonald, 22

Police said Kala Hundley, 32, of Hattiesburg, was previously arrested in the investigation on June 30, 2020, and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

If you have any information on McDonald’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

