Woman wins $100,000 in Mississippi lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Governor Tate Reeves announced additional social distancing measures for seven counties identified as hotspots within Mississippi to limit transmission around the communities and protect the health of all Mississippians.

Consulting with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other state health officials, seven counties were identified as localized regions at a higher risk for transmission: Attala, Leake, Scott, Jasper, Neshoba, Newton and Lauderdale counties.