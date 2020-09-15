Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Woman wins more than $1.2 million jackpot at Golden Moon Casino

News
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kosciusko woman won a jackpot worth $1,235,666.25 at the Golden Moon Casino in Philadelphia. Officials with the Pearl River Resort said Dominique R. was playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine when she won the jackpot.

“When I won, I didn’t realize that it was as much as it was and it still doesn’t seem real,” she said. “My husband was with me and he was so excited and was jumping up and down. He told that me that I just don’t know how life changing this is for us.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories