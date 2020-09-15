Woman wins more than $1.2 million jackpot at Golden Moon Casino

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kosciusko woman won a jackpot worth $1,235,666.25 at the Golden Moon Casino in Philadelphia. Officials with the Pearl River Resort said Dominique R. was playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine when she won the jackpot.

“When I won, I didn’t realize that it was as much as it was and it still doesn’t seem real,” she said. “My husband was with me and he was so excited and was jumping up and down. He told that me that I just don’t know how life changing this is for us.”

