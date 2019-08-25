Woman wrapped in towel, crashes into Flowood park

FLOWOOD, Miss.(WJTV) – A Flowood woman is behind bars are crashing a SUV into a park Sunday morning.

Sgt. Adam Nelson with Flowood Police say dispatchers received a call around 9:15 about a white SUV driving inside Winners Circle Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a white Lexus GX crashed in a wooden pedestrian bridge, driven by Karen Elaine Watkins, who was only wrapped in a towel.

Courtesy: Adam Nelson, Flowood Police Department

Police say at the time of the crash parents and children were present, but no one was injured.

Watkins was transported to a local hospital and later charged with DUI (her second offense), Expired License and transported to the Rankin County Jail.