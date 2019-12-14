Womanless Beauty Pageant for Yazoo’s DHS Kids

YAZOO, Miss.(WJTV)– Little Yazzo Sports Bar and Grill is hosting their 2nd annual womanless beauty pageant fundraiser to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for kids in Yazoo’s DHS system.

Tra Ferrell, the owner of the bar and grill says “It’s nothing better than putting a smile on a child’s face on Christmas morning.”

Last year they raised $3,900 and were able to bless 38 children with everything they asked for.

The event started with a local Yazzo favorite suffering from cancer years ago. They raised a great amount of money for her and her family and that led to the idea of doing this event to help children.

“These foster parents come together and they don’t have a lot of money. They foster these kids out of the goodness of their heart and yeah, the state gives them a lot of money but if you’re raising a child that cost a lot of money. So they need help and this is our way of helping them” said Ferrell.

The entry fee is $5 at the door.

And if you want to participate in this event you have until it starts at 6:00 P.M. on December 14, 2019. All you need is a $20 donation to enter.

