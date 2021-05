CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police responded to a hotel on Friday after a woman’s body was found at the location.

The incident happened at the Econo Lodge off of I-55, according to Chief Otha Brown. The woman, who has been identified 37-year-old Takoria Brown, was found by a cleaning crew at the hotel.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Brown said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is handling the case.

This is a developing story.