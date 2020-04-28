Woman diagnosed with coronavirus in Holmes Co. nursing home

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV)– A Holmes County woman has many questions for her mother’s

nursing home after her mom tests positive for COVID-19.

Clara Williams’ mother, Mary, is 68 years old, had a stroke, and cannot walk.

Clara tells us she lives at Lexington Manor Senior Care.

Mary just received a positive coronavirus test. This news angers clara to the core.

On Wednesday morning, Clara says Lexington Manor told her, her mother Mary, tested negative for COVID-19. Clara was relieved but was also unaware they were testing for the disease.

“They informed me that they will test her again, and that’s when I kind of got stunned like “well if you all just tested her, for the COVID and it come back negative why would you test her again?”

That second test showed Mary has coronavirus.

Clara got the call Friday. She says she wants to know how the virus is coming into the facility when visitors are locked out.

“How did this virus seep into this building? Now I want to know, have your workers, nurses, RN’s, cafeteria workers, staff members, have all of them been tested. Are you all going to make me feel comfortable with my mom being in a facility that has tested positive with over 20 people in there?”

We reached out to Lexington Manor. They gave us the number to their corporate office. We also emailed them. We haven’t heard back.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Holmes County has 114 coronavirus cases, 26 cases in long-term care facilities, and five deaths.