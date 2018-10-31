Wood Pellet Plant Ribbon Cutting in Copiah County Video

GALLMAN, Miss. - The goals are to find new markets for first-cut timber and add jobs in both manufacturing and trucking.

Ground will be broken on an Alternative Energy Development at 1:00 p.m., October 31, in the Gallman Industrial Park.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith will join Copiah County leaders for the groundbreaking.

The plant was last used in 1992.

In its latest capacity, the plant should be able to produce 500,000 metric tons of wood pellets per year.

The pellets will be exported overseas where they will be converted into electricity.