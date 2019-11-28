Worker trapped in trench in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- A worker is taken to the hospital after he’s trapped in a trench.



The Madison Police Department says the Chain Electric worker was freed from beneath the collapsed dirt on Hoy Road near Charlestowne Square.



Members of the Madison Fire Department also responded around 6:20 p.m.

The man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and was alert and responsive.

Entergy was on the scene. They sent us a statement:

“Chain Electric was working on electrical infrastructure on behalf of Entergy as part of the Hoy Road widening project. While working to put a conduit in the ground, a worker stepped on the edge of a hole and the earth collapsed.”